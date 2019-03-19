Video: Richmond police looking for stabbing suspect seen with large knife

Richmond police search for man caught on camera with large knife
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 19, 2019 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated March 19 at 3:36 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on Government Road.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard at 8:23 a.m. March 15 for a reported stabbing.

A man was found with a stab wound and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined the incident actually occurred in the 4000 block of Government Road.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a stabbing on Government Road. ((Source: Richmond Police Department))

Surveillance images captured a picture of the suspect and the vehicle in which he left the scene.

Police did not release a description of the suspect, but the image shows a bald black man with a beard wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black pants and a chain with a cross on it around his neck. He was seen leaving a convenience store carrying what appears to be a large knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a stabbing on Government Road. ((Source: Richmond Police Department))
Police are looking for this man in connection with a stabbing on Government Road. ((Source: Richmond Police Department))

