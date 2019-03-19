Picture of person with gun sent to Glen Allen H.S. students

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A picture of someone who appeared to be holding a gun was sent to students at Glen Allen High School on Tuesday.
Principal Reginald Davenport sent a message to parents saying the person in the picture was holding an Airsoft gun in the school’s parking lot.
“Students are safe and there’s no indication the item in the picture was used in a threatening manner,” Davenport said.
Davenport said it not known when the picture was taken or why it was shared.
