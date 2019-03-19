News to know for March 19: Deadly bus crash; fog delays school; tornado drill

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 has a crew on the scene of a deadly charter bus crash on I-95 as dozens of first responders were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Additional updates will be posted HERE throughout the day.
State emergency management officials will conduct Virginia’s annual statewide tornado drill on Tuesday morning.
The drill will start at approximately 9:45 a.m. with a test tornado warning sent by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios.
Watch out for fog on your morning commute!
The foggy conditions have caused Colonial Heights Public Schools to operate on a two-hour delay.
Sources say the victim’s girlfriend confessed to setting the Petersburg house fire on March 11 that killed her boyfriend.
Monday, police confirmed 59-year-old Richard Felder, Sr. died on March 14 at the hospital after suffering severe burns.
Following the death of one of the victims in that suspicious fire, Petersburg police are now working with fire investigators to get to the bottom of the crime.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will hold four town hall meetings to discuss the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020.
The budget was introduced March 6 and includes increased spending for Richmond Public Schools as well as a proposed property tax increase and cigarette tax.
The first meeting is Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Woodville Elementary School.
Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California is suing Twitter and several of its users for more than $250 million, accusing them of defamation and negligence.
The defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow.” Nunes claims the accounts made libelous statements about him that Twitter refused to remove, CNN reports.
The suit, which was filed in Henrico County, accuses Twitter of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”
Two Prince George County school buses were involved a crash Monday afternoon.
Prince George County police responded to a crash involving four vehicles at 2:41 p.m. in the 1100 block of Prince George Drive.
“It sounded like a big kaboom and it sounded like a bunch of metal screeching,” sixth grader Emily White said.
No serious injuries were reported.
