McDonald’s is giving away a couch - just tweet them

(WWBT) - McDonald’s, La-Z-Boy and Uber Eats want to put you in a new couch.
The McDelivery Couch will go to one lucky winner between now and April 8.
And this is no ordinary couch. It seats four people, has coolers, “McFlurry chillers,” phone chargers, light-up cup holders (because your drink deserves to party), adjustable seats, leg rests and stain resistant iClean technology from La-Z-Boy.
To enter, tweet what McDonald’s food item you would like to have delivered and use the hashtag #McDeliverySweepstakes. The tweet must include mentions of @McDonalds and @UberEats.
Participants are allowed one entry per day.
Contest rules are available on the McDonald’s website.
