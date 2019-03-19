Martinsville Speedway gears up for race weekend

MARTINSVILLE, VA (WDBJ) - Crews at the Martinsville Speedway are ready for thousands of race fans to roll into town for this weekend’s STP 500.
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell says ticket sales for the race this weekend are already exceeding expectations.
"It's been a while since I've seen ticket sales doing as well as they are today, on a Monday," said Campbell.
Campbell says for the past few years ticket sales have been flat, not increasing or decreasing.
NASCAR tracks across the country have been focusing on improving the fan experience at their races. Martinsville Speedway decided to open a sky deck for their last race. Giving fans a new way to enjoy the race. They’ll be bringing the sky deck back this year.
