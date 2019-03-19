’I hope no one ever has to go through this:’ Wife remember husband killed in tornado

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - It has been six months since an EF-2 tornado tore through Chesterfield County, killing Ronnie Bishop.
Bishop was working inside of the Old Dominion Floor Warehouse on Speeks Drive, a company he worked for 15 years, when the storms began on September 17, 2018.
“It was horrible, I hope no one ever ever has to go through that," said Ronnie Bishop’s wife Gina.
Gina says she first saw alerts on her phone about the tornado watches and warnings, and then tuned into the news, hearing about a fatality at the Old Dominion Floor Company. She rushed to get to the Speeks Drive, and says she was panicking the entire time.
“I get out of the car, I’m looking for Ronnie, and I couldn’t find him, so I looked directly at the owner - her face told me everything I needed to know," she said. "Once I found out it was him, I was bits and pieces, I was gone.”
Gina says she does find comfort knowing that one of Ronnie’s last acts on earth was helping a younger co-worker take cover during the tornado before the building came down.
“He was always there for people, that’s the God’s honest truth," she said. “He was a hero, and I’m happy about that.”
The last six months, have been full of support from family, friends and even strangers for Gina, who is grateful. She says talking about Ronnie, a man who loved family, his cat scooter and exploring the woods, helps ease the pain she faces daily. Gina finds comfort knowing Ronnie has been reunited with his son, who died when he was a little boy 2003, as well as other loved ones.
“I miss him, but I’m getting better. Without [family and friends], I don’t know if I would survive this," she said. “He was my best friend.”
