“Human error” allowed man who shot officer to buy gun

VIRGINIA (WWBT) - After a “human error” allowed a man, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity after he shot an Alexandria police officer, to buy a gun - Virginia State Police are manually checking 2,400 defendants with the same verdict to make sure they’re listed as barred for buying guns.
NBC Washington reports Kashif Bashir bought a gun legally after a “human error” was made in adding his name to the list of people not allowed to buy guns.
Bashir shot Alexandria Officer Peter Laboy in the head in 2013, when he attempted to pull Bashir over. Bashir was found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to NBC Washington. He was released from a mental facility last year.
Prince William County police told NBC Washington that he was arrested in February after being found with guns and is accused of setting fires.
According to Virginia law, a person acquitted of a crime due to insanity is not allowed to own a gun. NBC Washington reports that a search warrant show Bashir got two guns and two suppressors, even though he was supposed to be on the state’s “Do Not Sell” list.
State police are now re-checking their database to make sure those found not guilty by reason of insanity are on the list.
Laboy suffered life-changing injuries and had to retire from the police force, according to NBC Washington.
