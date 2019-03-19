Hawk rescued from grill of car in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A hawk is on the mend after getting stuck in the grill of a car in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police shared pictures on their Facebook page of a hawk that was struck by a car Tuesday morning on Route 29.
The post said the woman driving the vehicle knew she hit a bird but did not know it was wedged in the grill until she reached her destination.
The hawk was safely removed from the grill and transferred by DGIF to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Charlottesville police said the hawk is OK.
