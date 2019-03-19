Donations sought for Virginia dog found with 6-pound chain embedded in neck

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The organization that rescued a dog found with a chain embedded into its neck in Louisa County is asking for donations to help pay for his life-saving surgery.
According to WVIR, the dog, Danny Boy, was rescued by Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge and was found with a 6 pound chain embedded in his neck.
“He was actually in really high spirits. We didn’t know he was in any sort of pain,” Sarah Spangler, with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, told WVIR. “When we went to remove the collar to give him a new collar and tether and found that the chain had actually there was no collar it was just the chain and it was embedded into his neck.”
Danny Boy was taken to an emergency vet in Albemarle County where he underwent a 2-hour long surgery to remove the chain. His medical expenses cost the organization $1,800, and now they’re asking for help to cover his medical bills.
“Financially we also may need a second surgery to help clean out the wounds, so costs can pile up after just the surgery,” Spangler said to WVIR.
WVIR reports that the organization did not report the case because the owner surrendered the dog. There are no charges pending at this time.
If you would like to donate to Dogs Deserve Better to help pay for Danny Boy’s medical costs, call (434) 264-6170.
