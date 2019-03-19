Comment period set to close on permit for new natural gas power plant in Charles City

A merchant gas power plant proposed for Charles City County would have an even larger generation capacity than Dominion Energy's coal-fired Chesterfield Power Station (shown here) which is the largest fossil-fuel power plant in Virginia. (Ryan Kelly/Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Vogelsong | Virginia Mercury | March 19, 2019 at 10:11 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 10:11 AM

A proposed new natural gas-fired power plant in Charles City County, which, if built, would be among the largest power generators in the state, has sparked few objections, even as other new gas infrastructure has faced a contentious path to approval.

Only three people spoke at a hearing hosted by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality March 5 on the granting of a “prevention of significant deterioration” permit for the planned Chickahominy Power Station.

The permits are required for the construction of any new air pollution source that emits more than 100 tons per year of any of a set of pollutants identified by DEQ, including sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and particulate matter, among others.

The comment period for DEQ’s draft permit for the Power Station ends Wednesday.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.