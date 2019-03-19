Chesterfield police search for man who burglarized ice cream shop

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say stole items from an ice cream shop.
Police said the incident happened between 1:30 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. on March 16 at Bruster’s Ice Cream on Sherbert Lane.
Surveillance video caught the suspect forcing his way into the business and rummaging through offices. Officers said he stole items from the store.
He is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, with a slender building and balding hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police as 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
