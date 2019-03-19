Government offering $1K incentive for wild horse adoption

(WWBT) - A Bureau of Land Management program is offering $1,000 payments to anyone who adopts a wild horse from the agency.
BLM is hoping to reduce costs associated with caring for the animals and reduce the population of wild horses and burros on public land.
The adoptions come with a $25 fee and adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption of an untrained horse or burro and another $500 within 60 days of the animal being titled.
For more information, visit the BLM website.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.