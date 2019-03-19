Authorities find more than 100 dead cats in freezer at VA home

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) - Authorities found more than 100 dead cats inside a freezer of a Virginia Beach home during a raid on Monday.
According to WAVY, Virginia Beach Animal Control was serving a search warrant after it received tips about a possible cat hording situation from neighbors.
“We were expecting to find anywhere between 20 to 50 cats alive and in various stages of health,” Animal Control Supervisor Meghan Conti told WAVY.
There were 24 live cats pulled from the home, with more than 100 found dead in the freezer.
Officers were forced to wear masks while inside due to the smell of cat urine being so strong.
WAVY reports that the homeowner, Lisa Ross, was found guilty of breaking into animal control to free caged cats in 2015.
Officers will now work to figure out how the dozens of cats died and if the live cats will be able to be rehabilitated.
“Cat hoarding and being somebody who believes they are caring for the animals doesn’t necessarily mean that’s actually what they are doing,” Conti said to WAVY.
WAVY reports that new charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.