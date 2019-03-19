Another dead whale washes up in Outer Banks

COROLLA, NC, (WWBT) - Another whale has washed up dead in the Outer Banks.
A 27-foot humpback whale was seen in the surf March 17.
WAVY reports the whale was a 2-year-old female about 27 feet long.
Karen Clark with the Outer Banks Mammal Marine Stranding Network told WAVY a necropsy is beign done on the animal and that it may have died from entanglement.
The video was shot by Rick Blair of Beachposts at Whalehead Beach in Corolla, NC.
This is at least the fifth dead whale to wash up on the beach this year.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.