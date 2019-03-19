4 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection to Petersburg robbery

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Four adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection to a robbery in Petersburg that happened on Monday.
Officers were called to the 600 block of South Crater Road for the report of a person robbed.
When police arrived, they talked to the victim and got suspect and vehicle descriptions.
A few hours later, the vehicle was found in Colonial Heights and the suspects were arrested.
Police said all the suspects are from the Suffolk area and are expected to be charged with robbery, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information to the robbery is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.