Virginia man falls to death from cliff while checking safety clamp
By Caslee Sims | March 18, 2019 at 3:13 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 3:13 PM

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ7) - A man who fell to his death from a cliff in Montgomery County was attempting to check that a clamp was secure, according to police.

According to a news release issued Monday, Curtis Rice, 38, of McCoy, Va., was attempting to attach a hammock to a rock ledge overlooking the New River. As he attempted to check to make sure a clamp holding the hammock was secure, he fell a distance of 40-50 feet.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on March 16, the release stated. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.

