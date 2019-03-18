Virginia man falls to death from cliff while checking safety clamp

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ7) - A man who fell to his death from a cliff in Montgomery County was attempting to check that a clamp was secure, according to police.
According to a news release issued Monday, Curtis Rice, 38, of McCoy, Va., was attempting to attach a hammock to a rock ledge overlooking the New River. As he attempted to check to make sure a clamp holding the hammock was secure, he fell a distance of 40-50 feet.
The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on March 16, the release stated. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.
