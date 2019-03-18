Virginia firefighters to march 130 miles for muscular dystrophy awareness

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two Virginia firefighters are taking fundraising efforts for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on the road.
Fire Medic, Joe Jarman and Lt. Travis Saunders with the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Department will hike 130 miles from Virginia Beach to Richmond in effort to “Fill the Boot.”
For 65 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters and Muscular Dystrophy Association have partnered to help the lives of children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Jarman and Saunders will begin marching on March 24 and end in Richmond, where they invite individuals impacted by neuromuscular disease and other IAFF firefighters from across the state to join them in their final mile.
“IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds to help our families get the strength and resources they need,” said MDA CEO and President, Lynn O’Connor Vos, in a release. “We are so thankful to all of the fire fighters who participate in Fill the Boot, especially Joe and Travis for their passion and commitment to go above and beyond to support MDA community.”
You can watch Jarman and Saunders’ journey live when they begin March 24, HERE.
