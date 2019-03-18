Snake removed from Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A wiggly intruder found its way into a Chesterfield home over the weekend.
Chesterfield Animal Services were called to remove a snake after it got a little too cozy.
It may have been a scary sight, but ultimately proved to be a harmless corn snake.
Corn snakes are nonvenomous and typically eat mice but can eat other small animals like frogs and will raid a bird nest for the eggs.
Corn snakes are also popularly kept as pets.
Even though they are harmless to humans, their coloration sometimes gets them confused with copperheads, which are venomous, so don’t approach one unless you’re sure of its identity.
