2 school buses, 50 students involved in crash in Prince George

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two Prince George County school buses were involved a crash Monday afternoon.
Prince George County police responded to a crash involving four vehicles at 2:41 p.m. in the 1100 block of Prince George Drive.
A school bus rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped while waiting for another vehicle to make a turn into a driveway.
A 2009 Honda Accord was in the southbound lane waiting to turn into a driveway when the bus hit a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stopped behind it. The impact caused the Trailblazer to be pushed into the Accord, which was pushed into the northbound lane. An oncoming school bus attempted to avoid a crash with the Accord and ran off the roadway into a ditch.
Police said there were approximately 25 students on each bus and no injuries were reported on scene.
The students involved in the crash ranged from sixth grade to 12th grade.
The drive of the bus that crashed into the Trailblazer was issued a traffic summons fro following too close.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Prince George Count police at (804) 733-2773.
