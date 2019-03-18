Richmond native, civil rights leader Dorothy Height to receive historical marker

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond native Dorothy Height will be getting a historical marker in the Blackwell neighborhood where she was born.
Height was a leader in the civil rights movement and was an organizer of the 1963 March on Washington. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 1994.
The marker will be dedicated March 24, on what would have been Height’s 107th birthday. Height died in 2010.
A public ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond at 1501 Decatur Street. Following the ceremony, the marker will unveiled at Hull Street Branch Library, a short distance away. A reception will follow at Imani Catering and Conference Center at 1506 Hull Street.
In addition to the marker, a plaque will highlight Height’s tenure as the national president of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
The full text of the marker is below:
Dorothy I. Height, civil rights leader, was born in Richmond and lived in this neighborhood until 1916. For more than 50 years she worked for racial justice and gender equality. Serving on the national staff of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) from 1944 to 1977, Height fostered interracial dialogue and moved the YWCA toward full integration. As president of the National Council of Negro Women for 40 years, she promoted economic development and voting rights and advised United States presidents. She worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was a chief organizer of the March on Washington in 1963. Height was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994.
