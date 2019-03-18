Richmond gas prices have risen 22 cents since last month

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If it feels like gas prices are going up in Richmond, it’s because they are.
According to a GasBuddy survey of 567 gas stations in Richmond, the price per gallon has increased 22.5 cents in the last month. Prices today are 4.6 cents higher than last week.
The average price is $2.30/gallon but prices across the city range from $2.11 to $2.89. Prices across Virginia range from $1.98 to $2.99.
Richmond prices are increasing slightly more than the national average of 4.3 cents, but the national average price is $2.54.
Even though the price is on the rise, it is still 5.7 cents lower than the average price last year.
Live gas prices can viewed on GasBuddy.com.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.