Residents fed up with garbage dumped behind homes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Residents in Chesterfield County worry that the garbage being dumped behind their homes could be hazardous.
It’s not unusual to see empty bottles and plastic bags littering wooded areas, but what about piles of tires, roofing and even old mattresses? Piles of trash sit along an unnamed dirt alleyway behind Willesden Road.
“It’s just an eyesore. I mean, I don’t even want to look at it when I come out my door. I prefer not to even look that way," said Lora Coleman, who moved there six months ago.
A batch of tires sits just a few feet away from her backyard. But the mounds of trash are more than just an ugly sight, parents worry they could be hazardous to their kids.
“[My son] runs around there all the time,” said Summer Hershey. “It’s a pain to not let your kid go in the backyard to play, having to deal with the tires.”
She says people have been dumping garbage since she moved in two years ago.
“They would come in when it’s really dark, like 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning,” she adds.
One man told us that someone dumped tires as recent as two weeks ago.
He said he reached out to Richmond and Chesterfield, because this area is on the border, but claims that they pointed the finger at each other.
A rep for Richmond Department of Public Works says the community at issue is part of North Chesterfield, despite a sign that reads ‘No trespassing, City of Richmond’ posted along the wooded area.
Lora Coleman says she wants people to just use the proper channels to dispose of this type of garbage.
“There’s trash cans everywhere, and there’s dumps everywhere. Utilize those, you know what I’m saying? Just utilize them, that’s all people need to do," she said.
Chesterfield County has not yet responded to NBC12′s inquiry regarding the ownership of the alleyway.
