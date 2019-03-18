1 person fighting for life, 3 officers sent to hospital in motel fire

1 person fighting for life, 3 officers sent to hospital in motel fire
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 18, 2019 at 3:54 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 4:08 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One person is fighting for their life and three Chesterfield police officers were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire late Sunday night at the Interstate Inn.

The fire, which displaced 33 people, broke out just after 10:35 p.m. at the motel in the 2100 block of Indian Hill Road just off Jefferson Davis Highway.

The blaze was marked under control at 11:35 p.m. and contained to one room

Fire officials say that of the 33 people displaced, seven are children.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.