Olivia Ugino joined the NBC12 team in September 2018 as a general assignment reporter. This is her first time living in the South since she was 3! Olivia spent much of her life moving around and is thrilled to now call Central Virginia home.
Olivia spent the first nine months of her career as a multi-media journalist and fill-in anchor at WWNY in Watertown, NY, which is about 50 miles from the Canadian border. She then trekked about an hour south to Syracuse (Go, Orange!) to work as a multi-media journalist/anchor.
Olivia attended the State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego, where she studied journalism and political science. She spent all four years working for her college television station, WTOP-10 TV; her senior year she acted as the station’s News Director. She also had numerous internships at Fox News Channel, in New York City, Spectrum News Albany, CNYCentral, and WRVO.
She lives with her tiger cat, Wolf, and loves to take road trips, workout, and try new foods.