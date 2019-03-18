Nurse arrested, charged with sex crimes including rape

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A Fredericksburg man faces multiple sex crime charges, including rape, for acts allegedly occurring at a health and rehabilitation center in Caroline County.
Court documents state Gene Paul Brown, 58, was arrested March 12 by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown faces several charges including abduction with the intent to defile, forceable sexual penetration, sodomy and rape of a helpless person. Brown appeared in court Friday and was given no bond. He’s currently being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the allegations March 11 via Bowling Green Police; the Sheriff’s Office has since taken over the case.
“The victim is 71 years old,” said Sheriff Tony Lippa.
No further information was available due to the ongoing investigation.
Brown was a nurse at Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center when the alleged incidents occurred.
“Creating a safe environment for patients is our top priority,” said Administrator Jenna Cracknell. “We are disheartened to have received an allegation of such upsetting conduct in our center. When the concern was brought to our attention we immediately notified the patient’s family, began an internal investigation and reported the allegation to the state of local authorities.”
A family member with a loved one at the facility, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted NBC12 about the situation.
“[We’re disgusted] and shocked that this happened,” said a family member of a loved one at the facility. “Shocked that could happen in that sort of facility where we take our loved ones who need care and they shouldn’t be treated like that.”
According to Cracknell, Brown was hired after a “thorough background and reference checks, per policy”.
Brown has since been fired.
“As the investigation continues, we are cooperating fully with local authorities and remain steadfast in our commitment to the care of all patients during their stay at the Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center,” Cracknell said.
