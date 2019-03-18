News to know for March 18: 33 displaced in fire; man dies in Petersburg shooting; chance of showers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire officials say that one person is fighting for their live and three police officers were sent to the hospital after a motel fire that also displaced 33 people.
The fire, which displaced 33 people, broke out just after 10:35 p.m. Sunday at the Interstate Inn.
A 24-year-old man died after being found shot in a front yard on Sunday night.
Police were called to the scene just before 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 Wythe Street to find the man with gunshot wounds.
No suspects have been named.
Monday will be cool with a chance of rain, but it’s not going to stick around long as the sun returns for much of the week:
VCU fans will tell you that it always seems like the NCAA Selection Committee sends the Rams to another time zone that requires a flight to reach. In 2019, Ram Nation will not have that problem.
VCU is back in the NCAA Tournament, selected as a No. 8 seed in the East Region in this year’s field of 68. The Rams will open in Columbia, South Carolina, against Central Florida on Friday.
Also representing Virginia in the tournament is UVA (No. 1 seed in the South Region), Virginia Tech (No 4 seed in the East), Liberty University (No. 12 in the East) and Old Dominion (No. 14 in the South).
Teachers and law enforcement officers in Chesterfield County may see a little more in their pay checks if a proposed budget plan is approved.
The proposed budget for 2020 totals $733,497,800 and is about 3 percent larger than last year’s total.
Monday continues a series of community meetings for the public to learn more about the budget.
Daily low-dose aspirin is no longer recommended as a preventative for older adults who don’t have a high risk of heart disease or existing heart disease.
The guidelines say doctors may consider aspirin for certain older high-risk patients, including those having trouble lowering their cholesterol or managing blood sugar.
Facebook-famous April the giraffe had another baby over the weekend!
The baby boy was born at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY, and his birth took less than two hours. At its peak some 300,000 people tuned in to watch the livestream on YouTube.
