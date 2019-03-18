News to know for March 18: 33 displaced in fire; man dies in Petersburg shooting; chance of showers

Wake-up roundup for March 18, 2019
By David Hylton | March 18, 2019 at 5:40 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 5:40 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire officials say that one person is fighting for their live and three police officers were sent to the hospital after a motel fire that also displaced 33 people.

The fire, which displaced 33 people, broke out just after 10:35 p.m. Sunday at the Interstate Inn.

1 person fighting for life, 3 officers sent to hospital in motel fire

Man dies in Petersburg shooting

A 24-year-old man died after being found shot in a front yard on Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene just before 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 Wythe Street to find the man with gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been named.

Man dies after being shot outside home

Shower chance, but not a rain out

Monday will be cool with a chance of rain, but it’s not going to stick around long as the sun returns for much of the week:

FORECAST: Afternoon showers possible

Virginia teams in the NCAA tourney

VCU fans will tell you that it always seems like the NCAA Selection Committee sends the Rams to another time zone that requires a flight to reach. In 2019, Ram Nation will not have that problem.

VCU is back in the NCAA Tournament, selected as a No. 8 seed in the East Region in this year’s field of 68. The Rams will open in Columbia, South Carolina, against Central Florida on Friday.

Also representing Virginia in the tournament is UVA (No. 1 seed in the South Region), Virginia Tech (No 4 seed in the East), Liberty University (No. 12 in the East) and Old Dominion (No. 14 in the South).

VCU earns 8th seed in NCAA Tournament, heads to Columbia

Two Chesterfield budget meetings

Teachers and law enforcement officers in Chesterfield County may see a little more in their pay checks if a proposed budget plan is approved.

The proposed budget for 2020 totals $733,497,800 and is about 3 percent larger than last year’s total.

Monday continues a series of community meetings for the public to learn more about the budget.

Chesterfield budget includes more money for teachers, police

Daily aspirin not needed?

Daily low-dose aspirin is no longer recommended as a preventative for older adults who don’t have a high risk of heart disease or existing heart disease.

The guidelines say doctors may consider aspirin for certain older high-risk patients, including those having trouble lowering their cholesterol or managing blood sugar.

The approach is no longer recommended for older adults who don’t have a high risk of heart disease, or who don’t already have heart disease. (Source: CNN)
The approach is no longer recommended for older adults who don’t have a high risk of heart disease, or who don’t already have heart disease. (Source: CNN)

Oh boy!

Facebook-famous April the giraffe had another baby over the weekend!

The baby boy was born at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY, and his birth took less than two hours. At its peak some 300,000 people tuned in to watch the livestream on YouTube.

April the giraffe welcomes new baby boy

Final thought

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” - Hal Borland

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.