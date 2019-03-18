Midlothian man missing after wife says he fell off a boat

MECKLENBURG, VA (WWBT) - A Midlothian man is missing after his wife said he fell off a boat in Mecklenburg County.
The woman called 911 at about 3:45 p.m. March 16 to report her husband, Edwin Barnes, was examining the boat’s motor when he fell off the rear of the boat.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the woman briefly searched for her husband before calling 911.
Rescue teams from the sheriff’s office, DGIF, Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department and Mecklenburg Rescue Squad responded to the Bluestone Creek Boat Ramp. A dive team looked for the man using side scan sonar until 10 p.m., when the search was suspended.
The search began March 17 at 9 a.m. with help from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Eight boats and 24 rescue workers searched for Barnes to no avail.
Barnes is described as a 50-year-old white male. He was wearing a black and gray long sleeve shirt and brown or green cargo shorts.
The search is ongoing.
