Forecast: A few showers today, then sunny and cool

By Andrew Freiden | March 18, 2019 at 3:11 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 3:11 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A few scattered showers are likely Monday afternoon, especially east of Richmond. Other than that, the next few days will be dry and cool.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.

Spring Begins with the Vernal Equinox at 5:58pm Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

