Flying Squirrels to be Ardillas Voladoras for Friday games

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A familiar team will be getting an unfamiliar name for a few games this year.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels will become Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond for each Friday home game during the 2019 season.
The move is part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversion.
The Flying Squirrels have 11 Friday home games this season and will wear special Spanish-language uniforms complete with a separate logo and color scheme. The familiar red and black of the Flying Squirrels will transform to the blue and green of Las Ardillas Voladoras.
Nutzy will don a lucha libre outfit for those games and the team has launched a Spanish language website.
Specialty food items, themed contests and Latin music will also be featured on Friday nights.
Ardillas Voladoras merchandise can be purchased online.
Additionally, two youth teams in Lakeside will play under the Ardillas Voladoras name.
The first game featuring the alternate identity will be April 5, the Squirrels’ second home game.
