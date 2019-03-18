Chris Mooney will return to Richmond as head basketball coach

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond head basketball coach Chris Mooney will return to lead the Spiders for a 15th season, the school confirmed to NBC12 on Monday. Mooney and Richmond saw their season end on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
The head coach’s job status was thought by some to be up in the air after a second straight 20 loss season. Richmond finished the campaign 13-20, 6-12 in the A-10, good enough for 11th place in the league. The Spiders have not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2011, and they’ve made the field of 68 twice in Mooney’s 14 year tenure at Richmond.
Mooney’s contract runs through the 2021-2022 season. He is set to return all five of his starters from this year’s team, get Nick Sherod back healthy, and add Wagner transfer Blake Francis into the mix. Following Richmond’s season-ending loss to Saint Louis, Mooney called the rising junior class the best that the program has ever had.
Richmond athletics director John Hardt told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that “the decision was primarily based on the potential for Coach Mooney’s 2019-2020 team to be successful and to compete for an A-10 championship and a tournament bid.” Hardt also added that he and Mooney share a sense of urgency to return to the NCAA Tournament and that they are on the same page in terms of expectations.
