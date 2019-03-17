Wrong-way driver charged for crashing into dump truck

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A wrong-way driver has been charged after crashing into a dump truck Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Main Street in Richmond around 5:30 p.m.
After being hit, the dump truck veered off and hit two other parked cars.
Officials said the dump truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, but there was no word on any injuries to the wrong-way driver.
Richmond police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The wrong-way driver was charged with reckless driving.
