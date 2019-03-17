VCU to play Central Florida, 4 other Commonwealth teams in NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - VCU is the 8th seed in the East Region and will play Central Florida in Columbia, SC, on Friday.
A win and the Rams would likely get Duke.
Also in the East, Virginia Tech is the 4 seed and will play Saint Louis in San Jose, and Liberty is the 12th seed and play Mississippi State in San Jose.
UVA is the top seed in the South Region and will face Gardner-Webb in Columbia, SC, on Friday. A win, and the Cavaliers get Ole Miss or Oklahoma.
Old Dominion will get Purdue on Thursday in Hartford. Monarchs are the 14th seed in the South.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.