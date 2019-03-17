Police remain vigilant over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -The bagpipes will play their last notes as the St. Patrick’s Day weekend comes to a close – but not without incident.
Police say around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, they responded to East Main Street after multiple people called about men fighting outside of the 3rd Street Diner.
They arrived to find a man who was shot in the back – and later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Sunday afternoon, the diner’s manager helped board up the front window after it was shot out.
On Saturday, Shamrock the Block and Shockoe Bottom’s Blarney Bash brought thousands of people out to the streets, but large crowds plus alcohol kept RPD on their feet.
“It was very security-tight. You saw police, you even saw police that were undercover that would just be there to diffuse situations and stuff like that," said Maduro Hill of Richmond Cigar Factory.
The Richmond Cigar Factory is located right in the heart of where the Shockoe Bottom festival took place. Hill said the most he dealt with yesterday was typical festival crowds.
“Because of the traffic and the buildup, we had a little roughness out there, but nothing too crazy that we couldn’t contain, or that security couldn’t contain," he added.
As for incidents at Shamrock the Block, RPD said that at least one man was given a summons for public urination, and another man was arrested on a pre-existing warrant.
They added that they will remain at DUI checkpoints around the area throughout the weekend.
Police are asking for anyone with information in regards to the fight or the shooting that took place at East Main Street to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
