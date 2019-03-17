Man shot in back on Main Street during fight

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man shot on East Main Street on Sunday.
Dispatch received a call about a fight involving several men, around 6:38 a.m. Sunday, and a second call came in stating some of the suspects had guns.
When police arrived, they discovered a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound in his back.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
