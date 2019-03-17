Man shot in back on Main Street during fight

Man shot in back on Main Street during fight
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 17, 2019 at 9:18 AM EST - Updated March 17 at 10:14 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man shot on East Main Street on Sunday.

Dispatch received a call about a fight involving several men, around 6:38 a.m. Sunday, and a second call came in stating some of the suspects had guns.

When police arrived, they discovered a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound in his back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.