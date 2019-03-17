Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Stories to make you smile
March 17, 2019 at 12:37 PM EST - Updated March 17 at 12:54 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We hope you’re feeling lucky and had a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day! It’s also been lovely weekend weather wise, so we hope you’re ready to start a fresh week.

Virginia is for Irish Lovers

Irish eyes are smiling in Virginia. From Lee County to Louisa, Rockbridge to Rappahannock, Virginia is home to about 790,000 people with Irish heritage, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. We hope you were able to celebrate that Irish heritage this weekend!

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau / Rosemarie O'Connor of VCU Capital News Service)
“Baby Curry”

Could a pint-size Henrico basketball player be the next Steph Curry? Well, meet 7-year-old Azaan Delp who eats, sleeps and breathes basketball.

Henrico's "Lil' Steph Curry"

#TeamTommie

Richmond Animal Care and Control’s #TeamTommie t-shirt campaign for its “Tommie Fund” has raised more than $85,000! The fund was set up in memorial of Tommie, the dog tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire, to help provide emergency vet care to animals in need at RACC. Love always wins! But you better hurry up if you want one! Sales close tonight!

(Source: RACC)
Spreading Kindness

A Richmond woman who lost her mother to cancer is on a mission to spread kindness all across Virginia - one gift card at a time.

Richmond woman spreads kindness in honor of late mother

Like Father, Like Son

Chesterfield Police Recruit Kimenhour is following in his father’s footsteps to join the ranks. His dad, who is now a sergeant, started the the Chesterfield police academy when Recruit Kimenhour was only 5 years old. He was even issued his dad’s old patrol vehicle! Pretty cool!

Photo of the Weekend

Kennedy, Aubrey and Mason look like they had a lot of fun celebrating at St. Paddy’s Palooza this weekend! Thanks for sharing this adorable picture, “Kaseyw20”!

(Source: "Kaseyw20")
Cool and Sunny

Spring is on its way!! It will definitely seem like it this week with the sun, so that has us smiling!

Forecast: Cooler end to the weekend and next week

Final Thought

“May your troubles be less. And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door" - Irish Blessing

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Have a great week!

