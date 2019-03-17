Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We hope you’re feeling lucky and had a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day! It’s also been lovely weekend weather wise, so we hope you’re ready to start a fresh week.
Irish eyes are smiling in Virginia. From Lee County to Louisa, Rockbridge to Rappahannock, Virginia is home to about 790,000 people with Irish heritage, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. We hope you were able to celebrate that Irish heritage this weekend!
Could a pint-size Henrico basketball player be the next Steph Curry? Well, meet 7-year-old Azaan Delp who eats, sleeps and breathes basketball.
Richmond Animal Care and Control’s #TeamTommie t-shirt campaign for its “Tommie Fund” has raised more than $85,000! The fund was set up in memorial of Tommie, the dog tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire, to help provide emergency vet care to animals in need at RACC. Love always wins! But you better hurry up if you want one! Sales close tonight!
A Richmond woman who lost her mother to cancer is on a mission to spread kindness all across Virginia - one gift card at a time.
Chesterfield Police Recruit Kimenhour is following in his father’s footsteps to join the ranks. His dad, who is now a sergeant, started the the Chesterfield police academy when Recruit Kimenhour was only 5 years old. He was even issued his dad’s old patrol vehicle! Pretty cool!
Kennedy, Aubrey and Mason look like they had a lot of fun celebrating at St. Paddy’s Palooza this weekend! Thanks for sharing this adorable picture, “Kaseyw20”!
Spring is on its way!! It will definitely seem like it this week with the sun, so that has us smiling!
“May your troubles be less. And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door" - Irish Blessing
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
