Cigna offering free health screenings at Southern Women’s Show

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Cigna will offer free health screenings and coaching at the Southern Women’s Show as part of Cigna’s Health Improvement Tour.
The screenings are free, open to the public, with walk-ins available all three days of the show at the Richmond Raceway Complex. The Southern Women’s Show will be March 22-24.
The 10-minute screenings will look at blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol and BMI/body. Health coaches will explain the numbers and offer tips on how to take control of your health.
Screening times will be:
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
