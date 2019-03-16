Virginia cities with most affordable housing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - HomeArea crunched the numbers to find the most affordable cities in Virginia for housing based on a new survey.
Housing affordability was based on local home prices with local incomes.
“Lower values indicate that incomes in the area are high enough to make it easier to pay off a home. Anything under 3 is considered affordable,” according to HomeArea.
Here are HomeArea’s most housing affordable cities in Virginia:
1. Roanoke - 3.1
2. Hampton - 3.4
3. Portsmouth - 3.5
4. Chesapeake - 3.5
5. Lynchburg - 3.5
6. Suffolk - 3.6
7. Dale City - 3.8
8. Newport News - 3.9
9. Virginia Beach - 3.9
10. Centreville - 4.1
11. Norfolk - 4.1
12. Richmond - 5.0
13. Alexandria - 5.7
14. Arlington - 6.3
