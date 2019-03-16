VCU’s Marcus Evans expected to be ready for NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Should VCU hear its name called on Selection Sunday, it appears it will have one of its biggest weapons ready to go.
Marcus Evans is expected to be available for the postseason, after being evaluated upon the team’s return to Richmond on Saturday. The team medical staff confirmed the initial diagnosis of a bone bruise to the left knee. No structural or ligament damage was found.
Evans suffered the injury with 6:42 remaining in the first half of Friday’s Atlantic 10 quarterfinal loss to Rhode Island. He had just come up with a steal and was going in for a lay-up, was fouled, and fell to the ground clutching his knee.
The junior guard is no stranger to injury. Since arriving at VCU, he’s torn each of his Achilles tendons, the latest coming this past June, but he was still back in time for the season opener in November.
Evans is the team’s leader in points per game (13.8), along with assists (3.2) and steals (1.9). He’s appeared in all 32 of the Rams’ games this season.
VCU will discover its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday at 6:00pm.
