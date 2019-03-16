Tractor-trailer crash causes diesel spill; I-95 south closed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer crash caused a large amount of diesel fuel to spill on I-95 south in Chesterfield.
Virginia State Police were called around 4:42 p.m. on Saturday to the crash near exit 67.
Troopers said Jonathan S. Bass, 53, of Hollywood, Florida, was heading south when he veered left and hit the jersey wall. The damage caused a large amount of diesel fuel to spill.
Bass was wearing his seatbelt and was checked at the scene for injuries.
Chesterfield County Hazmat Unit was called to help clean up the roadway.
The road was expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.