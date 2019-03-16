Soldiers, families displaced after duplex house fire at Fort Lee

FORT LEE, VA (WWBT) - Soldiers and their families have been displaced after a duplex house fire at Fort Lee on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to 1751 and 1753 Cold Harbor Court in the Harrison Villa neighborhood of Fort Lee Family Housing around 12:15 p.m.
The soldiers and their families living in the homes have been given temporary housing.
No injuries were reported.
The Petersburg and Hopewell fire departments also responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.