‘Shamrock the Block’ boosts local businesses

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Shamrock the Block has kicked off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, bringing thousands of people to North Boulevard.
"You can dance, you can drink, you can shop!” said one reveler.
Another woman summed up the 6-hour event as “good food, good beer, great time and great music!”
This is Shamrock’s 15th year, drawing in about 40,000 people. But with Scott’s Addition still growing, and new businesses opening, all of the foot traffic really gives the up-and-coming neighborhood a chance to shine.
“I’m really excited about Scott’s Addition and how it’s really come up with all the restaurants and things to do around here," said Anna Carter, who has been coming to the event for years with her grandchildren.
She has seen firsthand the progress that the area has gone through. That progress spawned local shops like WhichWick.
“[You can] find new customers, show people what you’re all about and what your business brings to the table,” said owner Bridget Minner.
She says while it’s been busy, the event is a resourceful way to make connections and get her product out there. Minner was one of many vendors who showcased their ‘best’ today - and adds that it resulted in big sales. She encourages other fellow small business owners to take advantage of opportunities like these.
“Richmond has so many festivals to get involved with, and it’s a fun to way to meet other area vendors and businesses," she said.
