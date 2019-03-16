Could a pint-size Henrico basketball player be the next Steph Curry?

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A lot of kids live for sports, but for 7-year-old Azaan Delp, the game of basketball is his first love.
According to his mom, Azaan eats, sleeps and breathes basketball. He takes his basketball to school every day and comes straight home to practice.
Azaan plays in the Varina Rec league, and he’s not tall. In fact, he’s the size of a 4-year-old, but he can shoot lights out like a pro.
The shoots he takes mid-game aren’t regular 3-point shots, they’re from behind the volleyball line.
“He does it at practice, so it’s not like he’s just coming out here doing something that we didn’t work on,” ODU Peewees head coach Sabian Wilson said.
A few weeks ago during a playoff game, Azaan did his usual thing and pulled up from the volleyball line, but little did he know it would go viral.
“He came down and pulled up from the volleyball line, not even the 3-point line, so it’s just amazing to see a 7-year-old be able to shoot with that type of range," Wilson said.
In the Varina Athletic Association, Azaan is known as the “Lil Steph Curry" or “baby Curry.”
He says the feeling he gets when he make a 3-pointer is amazing.
“It’s like I’m so happy," Azaan said. “I run back and give my friends high fives to my teammates.”
The nickname is fitting because he idolizes Steph Curry and only wears his clothing brand.
And Azaan gets the name because he’s shooting from well behind the 3-point line on the regular like Curry himself.
“He’s small like me, and he can make it," Azaan said. “He gets fouled and he makes it."
“The sky is the limit for a kid with a heart drive and a focus like he has," Wilson said.
If anyone out there has a Curry connection, tag him on our social media, so we can bring the two together.
