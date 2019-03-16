22 arrested in Petersburg drug sting

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police arrested 22 people over the past week after serving eight drug search warrants.
Police seized three vehicles, THC oil, cocaine, crack cocaine, a television, a computer, ammunition, oxycodone pills, possible crystal meth, heroin, ecstasy pills, other electronics and approximately $17,000 in currency. Officers also removed five handguns and one rifle from the streets of Petersburg.
According to a release, Petersburg police “would like to thank our community partners and assure them that we are committed to removing any illegal narcotics and illegal firearms from the streets of our community. We look forward to this continued partnership.”
Anyone with information on illegal drugs or weapons is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-121.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.