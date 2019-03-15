‘We aren’t having this’: Neighbors react to women prowling in Church Hill

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Imagine being asleep one night and the next thing you know there is knocking at your front door.
That’s the reality many Church Hill residents experienced.
“Oh no, we aren’t having this,” one woman said.
Homeowners on North 37th Street near Franklin Military Academy say they are are on edge after creeps snooped around their properties in the early morning hours.
“About 1:40 a.m., someone knocked on my door and they continuously knocked on my door. It wasn’t a banging. So I peeped out,” one woman said.
The woman didn’t want her identity shown, but says it’s a night she will never forget after not one but two women snooped around her Church Hill home. Other people said there were several men following and waiting for the women in a car.
“She walked away from the door. She went to the side of the house and looked around the house,” one woman said.
This woman wasn’t alone. At least three of her neighbors said they had the same thing happen to them.
Richmond police were called and a representative says they are still looking into what happened.
“I couldn’t go back to sleep and I didn’t realize it had happened to anyone else until a couple of days after,” the woman said.
“I can see them, but they can’t see me,” another neighbor said.
A two-decade Church Hill homeowner said she installed a security camera and a video doorbell after her car was stolen last year.
“If somebody as to come to my door, I really don’t have to answer the door," the neighbor said. “I can just go to my panel and touch and see them standing there. I can even talk to them through it.”
These neighbors issued a warning for those who might be looking to cause trouble.
“I think they need to beware," one neighbor said. “It is a quiet area, people have cameras, people are protecting themselves, so to come ringing doorbells and waking people up is not a great idea.”
