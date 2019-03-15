VSP launches recruitment campaign in movie theaters across 5 states

“What may seem like a simple change in process is really a seismic shift for the Virginia State Police,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “For more than 85 years, new troopers and their families had to wait to find out where they would live and work after graduating the Academy. In today’s society, such a delay is too much of a burden for families having to relocate on short notice and has been a deterrent for some even applying to us. By hiring to existing trooper vacancies in the field, we are already seeing positive results within our recruitment efforts to attract qualified candidates.”