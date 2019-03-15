VSP launches recruitment campaign in movie theaters across 5 states

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have taken their hiring campaign to the big screen across five different states.
A new 30-second Virginia State Police promotional video will play on movie screens in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia from now until Aug. 1, 2019.
VSP is working to hire for their 131st Basic Session, which is set to begin in early 2020. Trainees are paid while attending the State Police Academy and will earn $48,719 a year after graduation. Those assigned to Northern Virginia receive additional compensation due to the higher cost of living.
The VSP will welcome new troopers to the Academy on March 20. This is the first class applicants were hired to certain vacancies within the field. Previous, trainees did not find out their new assignments until mid-way through training.
“What may seem like a simple change in process is really a seismic shift for the Virginia State Police,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “For more than 85 years, new troopers and their families had to wait to find out where they would live and work after graduating the Academy. In today’s society, such a delay is too much of a burden for families having to relocate on short notice and has been a deterrent for some even applying to us. By hiring to existing trooper vacancies in the field, we are already seeing positive results within our recruitment efforts to attract qualified candidates.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved. | Submit a news tip.