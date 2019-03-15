VCU falls to Rhode Island, Evans injured in Atlantic 10 quarterfinals

BROOKYLN, NY (WWBT) - Marcus Santos-Silva posted a career day, but it wasn’t enough to push VCU to a win, as Rhode Island got the best of the black and gold Rams in Friday’s Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, 75-70, in Brooklyn.
There were some scary moments with 6:42 remaining in the first half. Marcus Evans was fouled going up for a lay-up and came down clutching his knee and in obvious pain. He was helped off the court and did not return. School officials say Evans suffered a hyperextension and a deep bone bruise and that there is no apparent ligament damage. At this point, his status is day-to-day.
VCU led by as many as eight in the first half, but Rhode Island chipped away and cut the advantage to 37-34 by halftime. A 6-0 run by the blue Rams in the second half pushed them ahead 46-45, and they seemed to have just enough of an answer for every VCU rally. The black and gold would get the ball back with a chance to tied the game with 17 seconds left, but could not get a good shot off.
Mike Rhoades also saw his squad snake-bitten with two late fast break turnovers.
Santos-Silva scored a career-high 26 points and pulled down 22 rebounds, also a career-best. De’Riante Jenkins added 13 points and five assists. Rhode Island’s Jeff Dowtin led four Rhode Island players in double figures with 22 points.
VCU now awaits its NCAA Tournament destination and opponent, which the Rams will find out on Sunday at 6:00pm. Many of the bracket predictions have them safely making the tournament as an at-large team.
