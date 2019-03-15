VCU falls to Rhode Island, Evans injured in Atlantic 10 quarterfinals

VCU led by as many as eight in the first half, but Rhode Island chipped away and cut the advantage to 37-34 by halftime. A 6-0 run by the blue Rams in the second half pushed them ahead 46-45, and they seemed to have just enough of an answer for every VCU rally. The black and gold would get the ball back with a chance to tied the game with 17 seconds left, but could not get a good shot off.