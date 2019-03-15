#TeamTommie t-shirt campaign raises more than $85K

(Source: RACC)
March 15, 2019 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated March 15 at 12:50 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control’s #TeamTommie t-shirt campaign for its “Tommie Fund” has raised more than $85,000.

The fund was set up in memorial of Tommie, the dog tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire, to help provide emergency vet care to animals in need at RACC.

#TeamTommie shirts are available through Richmond-based Bonfire and come in various styles and colors.

So many people have reached out to us asking for merchandise to help show their love for Tommie. All proceeds from these...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, February 15, 2019

Tommie was buried at the Pet Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 23, “thanks to a very generous donor.”

An arrest have not been made in the case. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

