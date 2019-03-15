State police: 28 arrested, 15 at-large after 12-month drug investigation

(WDBJ7) - There were 28 people were arrested after a 12-month investigation by Virginia State Police.
Dubbed “Operation Ice Melt,” police seized more than 3,139 grams of methamphetamine, 212 grams of heroin, 54 grams of cocaine and 7,732 grams of marijuana.
Also seized in the operation was MDMA, morphine and acid/PCP. The estimated street value of the drugs was $647,063.
13 illegal firearms were also recovered in Appomattoc and Campbell Counties.
Here is a full list of those arrested in Operation Ice Melt:
- Victoria Sumpolec - DOB 04/20/1994 Spotsylvania
- James Timmy Scott - DOB 06/18/1990 Shipman
- Cody Lipscomb DOB - 04/22/1993 Madison Heights
- Andrew Simpson - DOB 07/11/1988 Arrington
- Jonathan Ward - DOB 08/19/1994 Forest
- Jason Rhuland - DOB 09/04/1984 Evington
- Michael Pennell - DOB 02/12/1982 South Boston
- Larry Grishaw - DOB 03/25/1986 Concord
- Jerry Lowden - DOB 02/12/1970 Madison Heights
- Gaige Wade - DOB 04/28/1994 Lynchburg
- Devon McCoy - DOB 10/10/1991 Lynchburg
- Jarrett Doss - DOB 07/29/1979 Altavista
- Bridget Martin - DOB 06/29/1987 Appomattox
- Emmanuel Whiting - DOB 12/16/1983 Lynchburg
- William Brooks - DOB 10/29/1985 Lynchburg
- Nicholas Ansbaugh - DOB 07/08/1983 Lynchburg
- Samantha Ansbaugh - DOB 06/25/1979 Lynchburg
- Kristopher Howard - DOB 06/12/1988 Lynchburg
- Karla Whitehead - DOB 09/24/1979 Rustburg
- Leroy Dews - DOB 03/17/1973 Evington
- Joseph Tweedy Jr - DOB 06/06/1984 Gladys
- Thomasina Wood - DOB 07/16/1989 Lynchburg
- Laura Ayers - DOB 12/20/1983 Appomattox
- Rodney Biglow - DOB 01/22/1983 Appomattox
- Ricky Hodges - DOB 03/29/1977 Appomattox
- Kristy Ratliff - DOB 05/27/1985 Appomattox
- James Amerman - DOB 01/16/1978 Madison Heights
- Charles Rice - DOB 11/29/1981 Appomattox
Of those 28 people, three are charged with selling meth within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.
Those arrested Thursday were taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg and in Amherst.
Several suspects are still at-large. Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact police.
Operation Ice Melt Fugitives:
- Michael Donald - DOB 10/15/1987 Lynchburg
- Jennifer King - DOB 02/24/1985 Monroe
- Michael Patria - DOB 04/10/1980 Lynchburg
- Jeremy Rose - DOB 05/13/1981 Roseland
- Christopher Wood - DOB 06/08/1981 Amherst
- Sherman Hackett - DOB 08/19/1970 Lynchburg
- Rafael Watkins - DOB 04/22/1984 Lynchburg
- Carmen Irby - DOB 12/18/1987 Evington
- George Billy Harmon - DOB 07/01/1969 Madison Heights
- Christopher Campbell - DOB 01/30/1982 Altavista
- Jamie Morgan - DOB 04/24/1982 Concord
- Ryan Martin - DOB 10/02/1972 Lynchburg
- Jacob Kersey - DOB 09/15/1995 Lynchburg
- Amanda Wood - DOB 07/16/1987 Alton
- Melanie Irby - DOB 05/05/1978 Gladys
