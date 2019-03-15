'80s-themed concert to benefit Moose Lodge destroyed by fire

'80s-themed concert to benefit Moose Lodge destroyed by fire
The Hopewell Moose Lodge was destroyed in a fire early Feb. 28. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 15, 2019 at 4:23 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 4:23 AM

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A charity concert on Friday evening is raising money to help benefit the Fire Recovery Fund that was created after a blaze destroyed the Hopewell Moose Lodge.

The building on Western Street was completely destroyed after an early morning fire on Feb. 28.

The event, which costs $15, features the Deloreans, a 1980s-themed band.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for pre-purchased ticket holders for the concert at Old Towne Civic Center in Petersburg.

If you’re buying at the door, you can get in at 7 p.m. The band starts at 8 p.m.

Firefighters save U.S. flag in Hopewell

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.