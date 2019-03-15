Richmond man to compete on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Kelvin Allen is getting a chance of a lifetime as he’s set to compete on “Lets Make a Deal.”
Last summer, he was on a family vacation in California when his wife got tickets for them to be in the audience.
Allen was not expecting to be chosen as a contestant, said when Wayne Brady pointed him out and called his name, he was like a deer in the headlights.
“When I was standing beside Wayne Brady and that’s when it hit me, like, man I’m up here and the cameras are on, so I just thought about what I had to do and the game we we’re playing," Allen said.
You’ll have to watch the show Friday at 10 a.m. to see how he did, but Allen did let us in on one regret he has about the appearance. He froze and forgot to give a shoutout to his daughter like he had promised.
Austin attended the show dressed as a nurse.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.